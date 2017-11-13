Healey speaks with students dealing with substance abuse disorders in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey visited a recovery high school in Springfield Monday to speak with students about their path to treatment and recovery.

Liberty Preparatory Academy High School is known as a supportive setting for students who are dealing with substance use disorders.

Attorney General Healey told 22News that she plans on doing whatever it takes to support their recoveries, “Think about how hard it is for an adult to raise their hand and say I need help. You think about what courage it takes of a young person to put up their hand and ask for help and they’ve done that so these are brave young men and women and they deserve our full support.”

Liberty Preparatory Academy is just one of five recovery high schools across the state.