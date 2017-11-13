Healey holding town hall meeting in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey will be holding a Town Hall meeting Monday evening at UMass Amherst.

The meeting is free and open to the public at 7:00 P.M. at the Student Union Ballroom. A Healey news release sent to 22News says that the attorney general will be speaking about “the important work her office is doing to protect and advance the interests of Massachusetts residents.”

She will also lead an open discussion with the audience.

The event is being coordinated by Healey’s political campaign, rather than through her official office as attorney general.

Seating is limited, and guests are asked to register before they go. Click here to register for the event.