Girlfriend of car break-in suspect charged by Wilbraham PD

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The girlfriend of a serial car break-in suspect is being charged herself, after Wilbraham police reviewed surveillance footage.

The Wilbraham police department posted on their official Facebook page that Teresa Ramos, 18, of Enfield was charged this past Wednesday with attempt to commit breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

Police say that Ramos is the girlfriend of Nicholas Desorbo, 18, who was charged late last month with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and ten counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, in addition to other charges.

Wilbraham police say that video surveillance confirmed that Ramos had tried to enter cars with her boyfriend.