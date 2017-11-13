Drive-thru pot arrives in Las Vegas

(KSNV) A drive-thru pot dispensary has just opened in Las Vegas.

The Paiute nation opened the largest marijuana dispensary in the state of Nevada on Friday, which includes a drive-thru window. To mark the occasion, the tribal chairman took a spin through the drive-thru.

At NuWu, to drive through, you order online first. It’s convenient for people with disabilities, “medicinal patients, patients that aren’t able to come into the store,” said tribal chairman Benny Tso.

This is the latest leaf in an industry whose sales are getting higher. In July, the first month adult sales were legal, Nevada sold $27 million in recreational pot.

