Downtown I-91 ramps re-opening this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is some much-awaited good news for drivers traveling on Interstate 91 in Springfield!

At 9:00 Monday night, the Birnie Avenue connector on-ramp to Hall of Fame Avenue (West Columbus Ave.) will re-open for the first time since it was shut down for construction in 2015. This is just the first in a series of ramps re-opening throughout the week.

Also at 9:00 Monday night, temporary Exit 7-6 from I-91 southbound is permanently closing. This will be temporarily inconvenient for drivers, as permanent Exit 7 will not re-open until Saturday. To get to the Memorial Bridge, MassDOT is detouring derivers off at Exit 11, down Birnie Avenue to the ramp leading to Hall of Fame Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Exit 6 offramp from I-91 southbound will re-open, and the onramp from Hall of Fame Avenue to I-91 southbound will also re-open on Saturday.

On Friday, the Exit 6 offramp on the northbound side of I-91 will also re-open.

All of these ramps are opening sooner than expected, as MassDOT had not initially expected to have them done until early next year.