Custody battle brewing over seized circus elephant

(WAFF/NBC News) A custody battle is brewing over Nosey the circus elephant.

Alabama authorities seized the elephant after numerous calls from concerned citizens who’d seen her at a truck repair shop in Moulton.

The Liebel Family Circus, based in Florida, had stopped for repairs after the brakes on one of their trucks failed.

Hugo Liebel says his family has been in the circus business for hundreds of years.

“The truth will always prevail. If you see something bad, people do something bad to animals, I want you to report it but please don’t make something that’s not there,” he said during an interview.

He says he loves Nosey like family

“I got her when she was a little kid. You take her away from me, you broke two hearts- me, my family,” he added.

