Court to decide fate of “Ziggy” the Saint Bernard

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog in South Hadley will be the subject of a court appeal this week.

The Town of South Hadley is appealing a decision that overturned the Select Board’s order to euthanize a Saint Bernard dog named Ziggy.

The Clerk Magistrate at Eastern Hampshire District Court, William Nagle, overturned the Select Board order that would have euthanized Ziggy last month.

The Select Board made the decision in August after several incidents involving a mail carrier and a jogger. This led to a dangerous dog hearing.

Ziggy was also accused of biting an elderly resident in May, but Ziggy’s owner says it isn’t clear which of her two Saint Bernards bit the elderly man at the time.

“They need their space, I think they are protecting their owner,” Rafael Hernandez of South Hadley said. “When you are around a dog, just try to move across the street or away from it. They are a dog, not a human being.”

South Hadley Town Administrator Mike Sullivan said the town has no comment on the pending appeal at this time. The court date for that appeal is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

