Career Fair to be held in Springfield for CRRC and MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Springfield Neighborhood Council is holding a career fair Monday evening.

CRRC and MGM Springfield will be taking resumes from guests.

CRRC is required to hire 50 percent of their employees from the city of Springfield itself, and 90 percent from the greater Springfield area.

MGM’s goal is to hire 90 percent of its workforce from western Massachusetts, and will pay workers an average of $40,000 a year plus benefits. MGM is set to open next September.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1427 Carew St. in Springfield today.