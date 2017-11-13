Birnie Ave. on-ramp to I-91 expected to be reopened

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A milestone Monday night in the I-91 renovation project. The Birnie Ave. on-ramp to I-91 is expected to be open before Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp almost two years ago, as part of the reconstruction of the elevated section of I-91 through Springfield. This will make life easier for a lot of drivers, and it’s just the beginning.

The Exit 6 off-ramp from I-91 South to Union Street will open in time for Tuesday morning’s commute.

There will be several other ramp and lane openings throughout the week.

One important closure, the temporary Exit 7-6 closed Monday night. That means, if you want to get to the Memorial Bridge from I-91 South, you’ll have to get off at Exit 11, and continue to Birnie Ave. to West Columbus Ave. to the bridge.

However, that’s just for this week. MassDOT said Exit 7 will re-open Saturday morning.