Berkshire East Ski Resort has started making snow

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow-making has already started in ski country. 22News went to Berkshire east ski resort Monday to find out when ski season gets underway.

While the recent cold weather has killed a lot of plants, ski resorts were happy to overnight temperatures in the low teens.

For some of us, last week’s cold weather served as a “wake up call” that winter is not far away. People who love to ski welcome the snow and cold. The cold temperatures allowed Berkshire East Ski Resort in Charlemont to start making snow, and put down a base-layer to coat their slopes.

Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East, told 22News, “We were able to turn our snow guns on last Friday which was the earliest time we’ve ever been able to make snow.”

Berkshire East was hoping for more cold air so they can continue to make snow but it was too warm on Monday.

Temperatures have to be below 32 degrees consistently to make snow.

Berkshire East is still a ways from covering their grassy slopes with man made snow. They need more cold weather so they can open up for the season as soon as possible.

Berkshire East announced two new beginner trails named “Thunder” and “Bolt.” The addition of this terrain will make Berkshire East Ski Resort the largest ski area in Massachusetts.