Addition of trails makes Berkshire East state’s largest ski area

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire East Ski Resort has some new additions! Two new trails will be opened when Berkshire East opens up for the season.

They are beginner trails, called “Thunder” and “Bolt.” The new trails mean that there will have to be 40 new snow guns to help make more snow.

Berkshire East will be able to make more snow in a shorter amount of time when it is cold enough.

22News spoke with Berkshire East Marketing Director Gabe Porter Henry about the new trails.

“For beginner skiers, it gives them an option from top to bottom that will be more consistent- easier pitch than other trails we have. This will help open things up for entry-level skiers,” he said.

The folks at Berkshire East also told 22News that these trails will be fun for intermediate skiers, too.

The opening of the two new trails makes Berkshire East the largest ski area in Massachusetts.