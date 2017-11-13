1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police say one man is dead after what’s being described by investigators as an “officer-involved shooting” in Massachusetts.

Fall River police were called to a city industrial park for reports of “loud bangs and smoking cars” at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

A fire department spokesman says a 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Several minutes later, police responded to a disturbance at Charlton Memorial Hospital and arrested five people on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges. Police say the shooting and the hospital disturbance are connected.

No names were released.

The Bristol district attorney’s office has not responded to requests for information.