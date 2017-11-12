Westfield youth football headed to national playoffs

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You couldn’t find a happier group of youth football plays today than members of the Westfield Bombers.

After winning the 2017 Senior Youth Super Bowl, these young Westfield athletes found out their season isn’t quite over.

They’ve been invited to the Football hall of Fame in canton, Ohio, where they’ll receive a royal welcome to play in a national tournament.

Jaden matuszak, a player on the team told 22News he couldn’t be happier, “I’m just happy I can continue the football season and it’s not over, and I get to spend time with all of my friends and stuff like that.”

All of Westfield and youth football fans throughout the pioneer valley wish the Westfield Bombers all the best as they pursue national glory at the football hall of fame in Canton, Ohio