Western Massachusetts is officially past peak for the fall season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You might have noticed that there aren’t as many leaves on the trees anymore!

According to Foliage Network all of western Massachusetts is officially past peak. Most trees are now bare or have lost their pop of color they once briefly had due to the delay in the changing of colors from the lack of rain and warm temperatures in the beginning of the season.

Which means more leaves are in our yards.

Foliage Network has most of western Massachusetts in the “high leaf drop” category and parts of northern Berkshire county in a “nearly complete leaf drop” category.

As your cleaning up your yard you can use some of these leaves for mulching in your perennial gardens. And also your rose gardens!

G&H Landscaping advises to not leave any leaves in shrub beds because it can provide a perfect environment for insects that live in that kind of debris to populate. Now is the time to make sure your lawn is cleared from leaves before the first major snowfall.

Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “Clean up the bulk of the leaves as soon as you can and than if there are a couple leaves left there on the lawn that’s not usually a problem, but if there is a heavy accumulation of snow and big piles of leaves than the lawn will probably suffer damage.”

Heavy snow accumulation on top of leaves can result in a dead lawn in some areas come spring from the leaves smoothering the turf.

Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches.