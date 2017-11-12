Week 10: New England Patriots 7, Denver Broncos 3, Q1

(WWLP) – At the beginning of the season, many had this matchup, Patriots at Broncos, tagged as the game of the year, or one of them. But after the last few weeks, expectations leading up to this game have changed dramatically.

Game Score: New England Patriots 7, Denver Broncos 3, 1st Quarter

The Patriots come to Denver with a four-game win streak, and looking for their seventh win of the season. They have looked better of late than in the early going, with the defense finally beginning to come together, allowing no more than 17 points during the win streak. Denver, on the other hand, has fallen as the Pats have risen. They come into this game with a four-game losing streak as their previously elite defense has looked mediocre at best; that unit has given up no less than 21 points over that stretch, including a 51-point beatdown by the Eagles last week. Backup quarteback Brock Osweiler is expected to start, in place of starter Trevor Siemian, though neither has been particularly effective this season.

The Patriots offense isn’t at it’s best either, but have seen better results as Tom Brady continues to find ways to get the ball downfield, and the stable of running backs continue to contribute. Brady is throwing at a red-hot 16 TD/2 INT pace, with 2541 yards through the air. The Broncos defense has given Brady his worst road record in the league in the past, but will be a tall task to pull out of their current tailspin against the versatile Patriots offense.

The Patriots also added tight end Martellus Bennett, who previously played for New England in the Super Bowl-winning 2016 season, to their roster this week – though it’s not clear exactly how or when they can utilize him. He was waived by the Packers after a dispute over a reportedly-major shoulder injury (the Packers claim Bennett failed to disclose the injury; Bennett claims the Packers not only knew, but pressured him to play through it). Bennett is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

A victory Sunday night would also place coach Bill Belichick into a tie for third-most wins all-time by a coach.

McManus kicks a 39-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3. #NEvsDEN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2017

Brady finds Burkhead for the score. #NEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/d0Qti2m8L4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2017