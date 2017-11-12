Wachusett St. fire leaves two homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are without a place to call home Sunday after a fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started in the rear of the home at 39 Wachusett Street just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

The flames then spread to a garage. The first and second floors of the home were damaged.

The western Massachusetts Red Cross is helping those two residents find another place to stay. Luckily, they were not hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.