Volunteer firefighter struck and killed by another volunteer firefighter

(WEHT) – Indiana State Police say a volunteer firefighter was killed when he was run over by another volunteer firefighter.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night in Daviess Co., Indiana.

First responders had already arrived at a motor vehicle crash with injuries at Old Highway 50. Indiana State Police say Colby Blake, 26, of Cannelburg, arrived in his personal vehicle.

Troopers say Blake struck the rear of a firefighter’s personal vehicle, then hit the personal vehicle of Kendall Murphy, 27, of Montgomery. Murphy was also hit by Blake. Blake hit another firefighter’s vehicle before coming to a stop.

Indiana State Police say Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner. Blake was not injured.

It was later discovered that Blake has a blood alcohol level of 0.21%. Blake has been charged with “Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving.” He is being held in the Daviess County Security Center.

