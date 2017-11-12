Swansea resident honored at Veterans Day ceremony

Swansea, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea resident is honored for his more than 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy on this Veterans Day.

Robert C. Sampson Jr. was recognized at the ceremony on Saturday for not only his service in the Navy, but also for serving 22 years as the town’s Veterans Service Officer.

“In the state of Massachusetts it’s the only state in the country that requires that there be a Veterans Service Officer in every community,” says Retired Chief Petty Officer Sampson.

His job was to support all the town’s Veterans, helping them access all of the benefits they’re entitled to.

“Back in those days it was a great honor, it was difficult to get into the military so it was quite an achievement,” adds Sampson, reflecting on his time with the Navy.

The Swansea Board of Elections have yet to choose a replacement for Sampson.