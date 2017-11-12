Springfield park to be named for fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A new park in Springfield will bear the names of two city police officers who were killed in the line of duty more than three decades ago.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials will join family members of Officers Alan Beauregard and Michael Schiavina on Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future park.

The ceremony is being held almost 32 years to the day that Beauregard and Schiavina were fatally shot during a traffic stop in the city. The suspected gunman took his own life a day later as police closed in on him.

The Beauregard and Schiavina Memorial Park will be located at the Mary Lynch School in Springfield.

