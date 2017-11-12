Senator Elizabeth Warren hosts town hall in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren visited western Massachusetts Sunday as she hosted a public town hall event at Greenfield Middle School.

Hundreds filled the auditorium to hear Senator Warren speak about issues that affect people in the state of Massachusetts and across the nation.

Senator Warren answered questions and took pictures with the many people who attended.

She told 22News she enjoys speaking with people who represent a unified community in western Massachusetts, “I want to make sure they have the kind of care and security they need. This is about what it means to live in a place with strong communities where people are knitted together. People are determined not to stand up for themselves but to fight for everyone in the community.”

Senator Warren answered many questions regarding the cost for higher education in the state and across the nation.

She told 22News the outstanding student loan bill is $1.4 trillion dollars and going up at a rate of 100 billion dollars a year.

She said supporting public and community colleges will help lower student debt. This was Senator Warren’s 14th public town hall event this year.