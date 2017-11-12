Ryan Preece set to race in NASCAR Xfinity series season finale

MIAMI, FL (WWLP) – Ryan Preece will get another opportunity for Joe Gibbs Racing next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Preece will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Preece made his debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in July at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He would finish second to race winner Kyle Busch. Preece would then go to win at Iowa Speedway just two weeks after racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He would race back for the organization in September at Kentucky Speedway where he finished in fourth.

Preece raced full time last year for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He raced in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this year for car owners Ed and Connie Partridge and took down the 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Owner’s championship. Preece finished sixth in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver point standings. He won five races as he missed two during the season. Preece also ran in the Sunoco Modifieds at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

The Ford Ecoboost 300 will take place next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.