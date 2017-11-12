Residents walk for non-violence through Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The concerned citizens group called Greater Springfield Campaign Non-violence was highly visible Sunday afternoon.

Pastor Lauren Holm and her followers carry their message into neighborhoods that have been plagued with violence. On Sunday, they gathered at Blessed Sacrament church in the cities north end to carry their campaign forward by staying highly visible with their walk through the neighborhood.

Rev. Holm told 22News, “We’re trying to say to people that we don’t have to resort to violence to solve our problems, we’re trying to help people find non-violent ways to settle their conflicts more than others. As we walk, we pray for the people that live in this neighborhood along the walk.”

It’s a diverse group that comprises the non-violence campaign participants. Some of those who walk the walk through Springfield neighborhoods come from neighboring communities such as Belchertown and Chicopee.

Paula Lopez-Caban of Chicopee told 22News, “We want our streets back. We want a different environment for us, for our children, to build a better future. We need peace, we need everybody to love each other.”

As they walked through the neighborhood, they carried placards listing the names of those who’ve been victims of violence in the not too distant past.

They pledge to continue this quiet protest wherever violence has occurred in the Springfield area.