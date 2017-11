CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads in Chicopee are without power this Sunday morning, after a transformer blew in the Aldenville section of the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News – Chicopee Electric Light is aware of the issue, and is working to get power restored.

He said that could take anywhere, between 1 and 2 hours.

