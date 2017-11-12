Pioneer Valley USO collects food for local families

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach Thanksgiving, The Pioneer Valley USO was busy Veterans Day weekend making certain the families of deployed servicemen are in good hands.

USO members spent their Sunday accepting food donations at the Stop and Shop supermarket in Westfield.

The donated food will comprise Thanksgiving food baskets for military dependents here in western Massachusetts.

Allan Tracy, the President of the Pioneer Valley USO, told 22News, “Well we just want to thank them for their service for their sacrifices. To protect our freedoms. Sometimes a member of the family is away, separation factor. We just want to thank them on behalf of the American people.”

The USO volunteers plan to be just as busy during the coming weekend.

They’ll spend next Saturday and Sunday on the same mission, collecting food for military families at the stop and shop stores in Chicopee and Belchertown.