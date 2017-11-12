New Bedford police seize guns, ammo, and narcotics Friday night

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in New Bedford seized several guns, along with cash and narcotics, when they executed a search warrant on North Street Friday night.

Lt. Ricard Rezendes said that officers with the New Bedford Police Department’s Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau went to the apartment at 166 North Street, Apartment 2, at about 6:15 p.m. after an investigation.

There they found 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Holleran, who lives there, and four illegal guns, including an AR-15-style rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, a MAC-11 machine pistol, and a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

Rezendes said officers found 736 rounds of ammunition for the various weapons, including 11 high-capacity magazines.

Along with the weaposn and ammunition, officres found 188 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of oxycodone, two tablets of LSD and almost $2,000 in cash.

Holleran is being charged with several counts of narcotics trafficking, trafficking in a school zone, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 11 counts of possession of a high-capacity feeding device, and five counts of possession of ammunition.