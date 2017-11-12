Massachusetts Marine killed in WWII combat to be buried at Arlington

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Marine who died in battle in the Pacific during World War II is being laid to rest with military honors.

The Department of Defense says the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony G. Guerriero will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Boston man was killed in action against Japanese forces on Nov. 21, 1943, on the small island of Betio in the Gilbert Islands’ Tarawa Atoll. He had been assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, in the 2nd Marine Division.

About 1,000 U.S. servicemen died and another 2,000 were wounded in several days of intense fighting.

The Pentagon says Guerriero’s remains were accounted for in July. Survivors include a niece, Toni Rogers, of West Somerville, Massachusetts.

___

