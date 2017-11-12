CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For years people speculated about the identity of “deep throat” the Watergate mystery man who spilled enough secrets to force Richard Nixon out of the White House.

Liam Neeson gives a fascinating performance as Mark Felt, the whistle blowing Deputy F.B.I. director, who was determined to tear away the White House muzzle that was silencing his agencies investigation.

Unlike the colorful, upbeat “All The President’s Men”, “Mark Felt, the Man who Brought Down the White House” is deep dark and brooding.

The study of a straight arrow public servant who just wouldn’t contain the demands of his conscience as Neeson prepared to blow the whistle. Confiding in his closest advisors, Felt asked how high the revelations should go? One suggested, the Attorney General. Felt quickly replied, what about the President?

In a troubled world dealing with heavy a heavy dosage of Testosterone, it was too much to expect Diane Lane’s role as Neeson’s deeply troubled wife to gain much of a foothold on our attention.

It’s mostly a riveting world of conspiracies and cover ups, and men who were either with you of dead set against you.

I noticed the directing might be a little too dry and listless for less patient moviegoers. Just remember, Mark Felt was an entrenched bureaucrat, wresting with his sense of responsibility. “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House”, is a solid documentary style drama earning itself 3 stars, and oh yes, we get to see him in that darkly lit garage, pushing reporters Woodward and Bernstein in the right direction.

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Josh Lucas, Tom Sizemore