First ever “Somos Una Voz 413, run and walk” takes place in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Members of the community are gathering in Forest Park this Sunday morning, for the first ever “Somos Una Voz 413, run and walk for a cause.”

All proceeds from this event help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria. The run was created by a Springfield resident as a way to unite community members to walk and run for this cause as one.

More than 70 people have registered for this event so far, but more participants are expected to register as the morning goes on.

Each runner has been asked to raise a minimum of $100. The devastation caused by Hurricane Maria will take month, even years to rebuild and recover from.

Money raised will be deposited into a disaster relief account set up through Freedom Credit Union. The actual walk begins at 9:30.

If you cannot make the event there are still ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Maria.