Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car in a West Springfield restaurant parking lot.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Reed told 22News, “The man died at Baystate Medical Center.”

Describing the traffic accident, Sergeant Reed said “a car heading East on Route 20 swerved into the westbound lanes and into the parking lot of Little George’s Restaurant.”

The car hit the elderly man in the parking lot. Viewers emailed 22News, saying multiple other vehicles were hit, as well.

The woman behind the wheel was injured but not seriously. Sergeant Reed said the head of the traffic bureau, Sergeant Hubert Reece, will likely have more information Monday, including whether the injured driver will face any charges.