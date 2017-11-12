Council of Churches of Western Mass discuss security improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After five incidents of violence at churches across the country since the end of October, the Council of Churches of Western Mass has decided to meet to talk about security.

Clergy and law enforcement will get together on November 27th at the CCNJ Church on Sumner Avenue to address the growing security concern at houses of worship following deadly violence, most recently in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Archbishop Timothy Paul is the President of the Council of Churches. He told 22News they will explore the idea of having armed security guards at churches.