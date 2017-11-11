West Springfield hosts services for veterans at the Town Common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield honored its veterans Saturday as the town does every year, with a parade followed by services at the Town Common.

Veterans paraded down Kings Highway from St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church to the veterans monuments on the town green. There, they were greeted by the many flags designating the Town Common as the Park of Heroes.

People came from all over the Pioneer Valley to show their appreciation on this special day.

Tina Glushien of Feeding Hills told 22News, “This is a great day to support our vets. They certainly deserve it and everybody should say thank you for all they’ve done. Greatly appreciative to be here if we didn’t have them protecting our country.”

The veterans gathered with those who welcomed them on the Town Common as they have each Veterans Day for so many years, in addition to Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.