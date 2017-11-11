Vigil held for Springfield shooting victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six months ago, 36-year-old Ivery Downie of Springfield was shot to death at a North End service station.

On Saturday, family and friends held a vigil in front of the service station on Main Street. Their vigil for justice was twofold; one to honor the memory of the victim who would have celebrated his 37th birthday on November 7th. They also called for improved security at the place where their loved one was shot to death last March.

Ivery Downie’s sister, Latasha Downie, told 22News, “If we can prevent another family to live with the pain and the emptiness that we feel now, that’ll be a job well done.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News, “Knowing the owners, I know they are good hardworking business owners, I know the family is looking forward to having some communication with them, to get the cameras working. It really could be a public safety item for many people.”

The city hopes to implement a system whereby the police department can monitor surveillance cameras at all night service stations, and act instantly when a crime is committed at those places that are often vulnerable to late night crime.