Thousands attend Springfield Thunderbird’s David Ortiz night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands filled the MassMutual Center for the Springfield Thunderbird’s David Ortiz night.

The retired Red Sox All-Star known as “Big Papi” was the guest of honor at Saturday night’s Springfield Thunderbirds game.

Ortiz retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Red Sox.

The Thunderbirds wore special Red Sox-themed jerseys for Saturday’s game.

Fans were able to take pictures with the 2013 World Series trophy.

Ortiz told 22News he plans to visit Springfield again in the near future. He said, “We’re talking about opening a restaurant here. We’re going to see how it goes down, so you may see me more often around here.”

The Thunderbirds plan to host a David Ortiz bobblehead night in February.