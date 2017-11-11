Springfield parade honors local veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every veterans organization in Springfield was represented during Saturday’s Veterans Day parade. They began marching at Springfield Technical Community College down State Street to the cheers and salutes of those who lined the parade route.

Springfield Vietnam veteran Percy Spence told 22News, “My granddaughter is in the parade from Central High School Air Force ROTC, and I’m here just observing the festivities and mingling with the people who are here.”

Many generations were represented during this stirring tribute as the parade proceeded towards its destination, the steps of Springfield City Hall. It was a Veterans Day service befitting the soldiers, sailors, and marines who fought for their country.

Springfield veteran L.D. Green told 22News, “I’m here today to say hello to other veterans, some older, some younger, paying attention to what’s going on with the veteran community.”

Spence noted, “The day itself allows people to understand. If a non-veteran speaks with a veteran, then they can learn what a veteran went through.”