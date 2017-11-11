Residents react to the coldest air of the season

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter jackets and layers were needed these past few days. 22News talked to residents Saturday to find out if they are ready for this type of weather so soon.

It was a wake up call for most of western Massachusetts residents as the coldest air of the season reminded most that winter is not that far away. Just a week and a half ago western Massachusetts was in the 60s, now these past few days it was hard for western Massachusetts to get into the 40s.

And with the jet stream dipping below New England it acted as an open door allowing cold air to work into western Massachusetts from the north.

One upside to the colder temperatures early snow making. Robert at Berkshire East Ski Resort sent a photo to 22News of them making snow through our report it feature, reportit@wwlp.com . The colder temperatures allowed for some ski resorts to take advantage of the temps and make some snow.

In Northampton people were bundled up in their winter jackets, gloves, and hats trying to keep warm and continue their errands on their Saturday morning.

22News asked one Hungtington resident in Western Hampshire county if she’s ready for the colder weather and eventually snow. Avril, from Huntington, told 22News, “Am I ready? Do I have a choice ? I don’t think I have a choice but we’ll get through it, we always do don’t we?”

Some hill towns like Wendell and Peru saw their first flakes from these colder temperatures Tuesday evening. Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches. Average snowfall amounts increase over the next two months.