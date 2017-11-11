Man seeks help locating couple pictured in lost film found in Adirondacks

(NEWS10) – A Schenectady High School alumnus found something a newlywed couple may be looking for – some of their wedding photos.

In mid-August, Henry Liebers was working for the Adirondack Mountain Club in Lake Placid.

“One of my friends had said to me that there was this roll of undeveloped exposed film just sitting on this concrete pile,” he recalled.

While on a hike one day, Liebers came across the film at the intersection of South Meadows Road and Adirondack LOJ Road. He couldn’t believe it was still there.

“I guess people probably just thought, ‘Oh, well. Someone will come back looking for it,’” he said. “But after a few weeks, it didn’t seem like anyone was going to come back looking for it.”

Being an amateur film photographer, Liebers decided to pick it up.

“I thought, ‘Well, let’s just see what’s on them,’” he said.

When he final got the film developed two weeks ago, he saw what appeared to be a couple’s wedding photos.

“I opened them up on my computer, you know, recently and saw just how beautiful the photos were,” he said,

Among the nine pictures, he saw one of the couple by the ski jumps in Lake Placid and others of the Adirondack Mountains.

“I thought I should have done this sooner,” he said. “These people are probably missing these photos.”

Now, he wants to find the owner, so he can solve the mystery once and for all.

“If I can help to find the people who are actually in them and get a smile out of them, then I think that’s worth it,” he said.

If you know the couple, e-mail Liebers at hank.liebers@gmail.com