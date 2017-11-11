Little Debbie creates stir about snacks “gone forever”

(WTNH) – Snack maker Little Debbie has created a bit of a stir on social media, but it was all a marketing ploy. The company hinted that one of its popular treats will soon be gone forever.

It posted an image on Twitter Wednesday showing images of four tweets with the message, “One’s gotta go forever…which one?”

The treats shown are Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns. After much stir, the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack.