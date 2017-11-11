Elderly storekeeper in MA fights robber

(CNN/WLNE-TV) – Running the Hixville Village Store on Fall River road in Dartmouth is bill chandler’s livelihood, and at 82-years-old, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I got a few more years left.”

And that zest for life, ultimately helped him do the unthinkable.

“I think it was the combination of adrenaline and the shock of what was happening and the adrenaline won out.”

Just after 5 last night, a masked man stormed into chandler’s store. He said give me your money, at first I thought it was a joke.

Instead of forking over the cash in the register, Chandler refused. The suspect pulled out a knife and started stabbing him. Twice in this leg and the 3rd time when he tried to in the upper torso, I deflected it and got a little cut on my hand.

The robber wouldn’t back down, and neither would chandler. He grabbed a stool and threw it at the suspect, and started kicking him.

He was going to have to do a lot more damage, before I was going to give him what he came in for. The masked man took off running.

Chandler was brought to the hospital, and after a few stitches, and a few hours’ sleep. He’s back behind the counter. Doing what he loves.

You didn’t think you needed a day off? Why, it wasn’t a big deal!

