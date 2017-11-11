Chinese spend billions online shopping on ‘Singles Day’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumers are spending billions of dollars shopping online for anything from diapers to diamonds on “Singles Day,” a day of promotions that has grown into the world’s biggest e-commerce event.
China’s biggest e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, said sales by retailers on its platforms had exceeded $19 billion by mid-afternoon Saturday in a count that started at midnight Friday.
Its main rival, online retailer JD.com, which tracks transactions starting from Nov. 1 through to the actual day, said sales had topped $16.7 billion.
China is already the world’s largest e-commerce market and the share of online-shopping that makes up all consumer spending grows every year. Boston Consulting Group forecasts online spending will rise by 20 percent a year, hitting $1.6 trillion by 2020, compared with 6 percent growth for off-line retail.
Singles Day was begun by Chinese college students in the 1990s as a version of Valentine’s Day for people without romantic partners.
Zhang Jingjing, 30-year-old clerk for an engineering company, prepared for Singles Day by building a shopping list on Alibaba’s retail platform Tmall and watching for when prices dip. She then clicks and snags a long-sought item at a discount.
“I have often emptied my ‘shopping cart’ on Singles Day,” Zheng said. “I have been watching those goods for a long time and know very well their original prices.”
The spending gives a boost to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to nurture consumer-based economic growth and reduce reliance on trade and investment. China has 731 million internet users, up 6 percent from 2016, according to government statistics.
Associated Press news assistant Liu Zheng contributed to this report.