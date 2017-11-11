CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those bad moms are having a bad day convincing their audience to get excited over “A Bad Moms Christmas”.

Like so many other Christmas style comedies, It’s a big disappointment that’s more overbearing than amusing.

Once again “Bad Moms” Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn feel so overburdened, they could burst. Of course bursting with resentment means having a big night out at the neighborhood male strip club, where the “Magic Mikes”. All wear Santa suits to conform with the PG-13 rating.

But “Bad Moms Christmas” should have been called invasion of the meddling Grandmothers. If the “Bad Moms” feel they’re being badgered, just think how you’ll feel absorbing the full brunt of the hit them over the head style humor, that’s devoid of even the slightest sense of subtlety.

Not surprisingly the ever youthful Susan Sarandon gives the film’s one redeeming performance as sort of a new age grandmother. Blame the writers for “A Bad Moms Christmas” being so bad….and the heavy handed directing wasn’t much help either bringing us even a small measure of holiday joy at the cinemas.

“A Bad Moms Christmas” proves that even one sequel can be one sequel too many with a misfire that’s good for only 2 stars. What we need is a vacation from any more movies with Bad Moms anytime.

Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Peter Gallagher