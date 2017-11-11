Annual Bright Nights Ball held to raise money for Spirit of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It a night of food, fun and friends at the Sheraton in Springfield Saturday night for the annual Bright Nights Ball.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, danced and bid on live and silent auction items to raise money for the Spirit of Springfield.

The Bright Nights ball is an annual gala, where hundreds of local businesses and residents from western Massachusetts gather to raise money for the Spirit of Springfield.

For more than 27 years the Spirit of Springfield has hosted iconic events that include the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Parade of Big Balloons, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News those events wouldn’t be possible without the money raised from The Bright Nights Ball, “This particular event funds most of the events. The Pancake Breakfast, The balloon parade, 4th of July, and then the Bright nights. This event helps us sustain and do the other events we do.”

Each year the ball has a different theme.This year’s theme, Waltz of Snowflakes, is based on The Nutcracker Ballet.

One of the co-chairs for the event, Anthony Gleason, told 22News the ball brings people of all different walks of life together for one common cause, “No matter where you’re from the event brings people from all walks of life. It’s just a great way to bring everyone together around one shared purpose and we’re just thankful to be included.

Each year, the events hosted by Spirit of Springfield, attract roughly 400,000 people each year.

Bright Nights At Forest Park will be open from November 22nd till Jan 1st.