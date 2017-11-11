Amherst 5K expected to raise thousands for Survival Center

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 people are expected to pound the pavement Sunday for the inaugural Amherst 5K and half marathon to benefit the Amherst Survival Center.

The runners will cause some traffic delays in the downtown.

President’s Drive will be closed until the afternoon and the southbound lanes of North, East, and South Pleasant Street will be closed from Massachusetts Avenue to Snell Street from 8:00 a.m. until about 9:00 a.m.

The run is expected to raise more than $3,000, along with non-perishable food for the pantry.