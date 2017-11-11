American Legion Post named after Springfield veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this Veterans Day, the memory of a World War II veteran from Springfield received some very special recognition in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Harold Marney was 19 when he was killed in 1943 aboard PT boat 109 commanded by John F. Kennedy, who would go on to become America’s 35th president.

East Springfield American Legion Post 420 was named in honor of Harold Marney, and his nephew, Dennis Harkins of Springfield, is so proud.

Harkins told 22News, “To have our American Legion organization named after a family member, the circumstances of which are unfortunate, it gives some recognition to a local boy and local veteran that lost his life serving his country.”

American Legion Post 420 in Springfield, from this day forward, will be known as the Harold Marney American Legion Post on East Springfield.