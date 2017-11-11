Agawam holds “Community Covenant” ceremony to honor veterans

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the only towns in western Massachusetts to have ‘Community Covenant’ with the army, also recognized veterans for their service today.

Agawam held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday. Dozens of people gathered at the Veterans Green on Main street, to honor and remember servicemen and women..

Darcie Calise, who served in the air force, told 22News Veterans Day is a day that is personal to her, “I think of my dad, my brother, and my son and my husband.”

To show their respects to the brave, who have fought and continue to fight, for our freedom.

Joseph Calise told 22News, “I think about past veterans, I also think about all my friends and all the veterans their families and out there still taking care of stuff. “

This military couple, met while serving in the Airforce. They have been married for nearly 30 years and both, come from military families.

Darcie added, “My dad served in World War II. I have a brother that served in Vietnam War and a son that was also active duty and my husband was also active duty, so we’re a proud military family. “

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen has participated in the annual ceremony for the last 16-years.

Cohen told 22News, the town of Agawam is one of the only communities assigned “Community Covenant” with the army, “Covenant with the army and it hangs in the library of congress in Washington. And it says, that we will not only take care of our veterans, but we will also take care of their families.”

Darcie told 22News about the strong military tradition Agawam holds for its veterans, “Agawam has always been a very strong and proud town of the veterans.”

A tolling of the bells was performed and memorial wreaths were laid to honor fallen heroes. A gun salute was performed by members of the American Legion Post 185, a time honored tradition