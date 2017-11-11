Activists seeking easier voter registration system

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Low voter turnout in some of the municipal elections this week has energized advocates hoping to make it easier for people to register to vote.

The activists want state lawmakers to adopt something known as Automatic Voter Registration, which is a system that automatically updates a voter’s information whenever they alert one of several state agencies of a change of address, or other life changes.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have already passed so-called automatic voter registration systems.