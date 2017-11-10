Winter weather catches western Massachusetts residents off-guard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the warm weather we’ve been having the past few weeks, Friday’s cold weather caught some residents by surprise as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Many drivers told 22News they had to warm their cars up prior to their morning commute.

Brianna Shvetsov told 22News she wasn’t expecting to bring out her winter clothes just yet.

“Then I have to go outside and make sure what I’m wearing is appropriate, so I don’t walk outside and freeze again then have to go back and get a jacket,” Shvetsov told 22News. “So you have to mentally prepare for the cold.”

Temperatures dropped to record breaking lows overnight Friday.