Veterans Day weekend sales brings many customers to shopping centers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looked like Black Friday came two weeks early on Friday. Shopping center parking lots were packed with holiday weekend shoppers.

The Kohl’s in West Springfield said Veterans Day weekend sales and specials drew customers in from the moment the store opened.

Employees told 22News the store would be packed with shoppers all weekend long.

“There was no parking, there’s no carts,” Maggie Rauh told 22News. “It’s crazy, it’s really crazy. The line has been back to the men’s, I was told when another woman came in it was back to the home department. I have not been off of the register for an hour and a half.”

The West Springfield Kohl’s said they’ve already started their extended holiday season hours, so shoppers will have more time to make purchases this weekend.