Veterans Day observance held at Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a solemn Veterans Day observance Friday at Western New England University in Springfield.

The symbolic wreath laying ceremony called attention to the sacrifices of America’s veterans.

Nancy Lemire of Springfield made certain her grandchildren attended the observance.

“Well it’s important to me, because my father was a staff sergeant in the Army and my son is in the reserves.. and I just think it’s important for them to witness what these men and women have done for our country,” said Nancy Lemire.

University president Anthony Caprio said it’s important to thank and commemorate all veterans who honorably served in the military.