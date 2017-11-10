Veterans Day ceremony held at American International College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been fifty years since the American International College Alumni Veterans committee began sponsoring a Veterans Day observance on campus.

The Central High School ROTC honor guard began the ceremony at the AIC campus auditorium.

Guest speaker, Lt. Colonel Jonas Patruno said he appreciated the support. “The fact that some of the previous generations may not have come back to open arms. It certainly is great to see that welcome back here on campus in public and most importantly, in support of our veterans,” said Lt. Colonel Jonas Patruno from Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Students, faculty and their families all filled the campus center auditorium for the salute to Springfield area veterans.