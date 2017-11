SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Dennis Leger, the aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, two cars were involved in an accident in front of 772 Allen St. around 8:15 Friday morning.

The woman driver of a Volvo S-60, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a GMC Yukon was also taken to the hospital. That driver’s condition is not know at this time.